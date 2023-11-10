 
Friday, November 10, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘savage attacks’ against Royals have ‘backfired’

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle damaged their own reputation by attacking and exposing private details of members of the royal family.

Ever since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publically criticzed King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton among other Royals.

Meanwhile, Royal family only focused on maintaining their silence over their attacks while “turning screws” on them behind the scenes.

They did not let go of a single opportunity of telling the world how Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s ambitions ripped their “family apart.”

Speaking with National Enquirer, a source said that the Royal family is “wasting no chance to remind the world that she and her Hollywood ambitions ripped the family apart.”

“The palace plan is working,” the outlet claimed. “Harry and Meghan are losing popularity, their business deals have taken a multi-million dollar hit, and big name celebs are keeping their distance.”

“Their savage attacks have backfired, and support has shifted significantly to the royals. It appears Harry and Meghan miscalculated,” the source added.

