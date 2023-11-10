 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat

Travis Barker posted the video after Kourtney Kardashian reportedly gave birth to their new born son

Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Travis Barker practices drum over newborn son's heartbeat

Travis Barker connected with his new born baby by channeling his inner drummer.

The 37-year-old took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of himself drumming along his son’s heartbeat.

In the clip, Travis' tattooed hands could be seen flaunting his professional talent as he beat the white sticks on a drum pad, which is supposedly a low bass surface for practicing.

The Blink 182 drummer lined up each whip with the frequencies of his baby son’s heartbeat although it remains unclear if the video was shot before or after his birth.

The video comes after his wife Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly welcomed their first child together, which Travis previously said would be named Rocky.

Previously, a source told People that the Poosh founder is "happy to snuggle her baby boy" and feels extremely "blessed."

The couple was spotted leaving the hospital but it remains unclear if they brought the baby home with them or if he’s staying under care for a few days.

This is Travis’s third child who already shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. Whereas Kourtney has three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope with her former partner Scott Disick.

