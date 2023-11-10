King Charles efforts to mend differences with Prince Harry ahead of 75th birthday laid bare

Britain’s King Charles has ‘tried hard’ to mend differences with his younger son Prince Harry and patch things up with the Duke ahead of 75th birthday, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, claimed the monarch "tried hard" to patch things up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, Archie and Lilibet doting parents behaviour has been "shocking."

The royal expert went on to say that the likelihood of the California-based royals attending King Charles 75th birthday is low.

Angela Levin’s remarks came amid reports King Charles had invited Prince Harry and his family to attend his upcoming birthday celebrations in UK, but Harry had allegedly snubbed his invitation.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson has dismissed reports saying there has been no contact regarding an invitation to the King’s upcoming birthday.

Angela said, "King Charles wants a quiet birthday this year. This one, he feels after the Coronation and all these things, that actually it's not appropriate [to have a large party]."