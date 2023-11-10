 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is showing the true extent of his ‘entitlement’

The Duke of Sussex warned he’s starting to show the true extent of all his entitlement

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

File Footage

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly starting to show the truth of his sense of entitlement.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything in a candid converastion with the Daily Mail.

It all began once Mr Fitzwilliams said, “When he opened Parliament today, King Charles paid tribute to the late Queen. It was a historic occasion, the first time a king had opened Parliament since 1950. George V1 was ill in 1951.”

Read More: Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

The expert also said, “The very same day, with particularly inappropriate timing, the Sussexes are back in the news. They deny a report in the Sunday Times that they turned down an invitation to the King's 75th birthday. Harry, an insider tells us, will reach out to his father privately.”

Not to mention, “a source has also suggested that the report was timed to distract attention away from the recent trip by King Charles and Queen Camilla to Kenya. The king certainly performed a sensitive balancing act when visiting an important ally in Africa.”

Before concluding he also hit back by saying, “The visit, however, has been regarded as a success and this attitude shows the level of the Sussexes sense of entitlement.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian set to get married again?

Kim Kardashian set to get married again?
'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider

'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider
Prince Harry receives good news from UK court video

Prince Harry receives good news from UK court
Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin

Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin
King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard

King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard
Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert united against divorce rumors, staging a strong front
Kid Laroi breaks silence on split rumors with long-time beau Katarina Deme

Kid Laroi breaks silence on split rumors with long-time beau Katarina Deme
Prince Harry gets emotional days before King Charles 75th birthday

Prince Harry gets emotional days before King Charles 75th birthday
Taylor Swift hints at 'falling in love' in video as Travis Kelce romance heats up video

Taylor Swift hints at 'falling in love' in video as Travis Kelce romance heats up
Meghan Markle unable to mask Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' at recent appearance video

Meghan Markle unable to mask Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' at recent appearance
Cardi B spills the beans on husband Offset's kitchen duties

Cardi B spills the beans on husband Offset's kitchen duties