Friday, November 10, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates

BTS Jungkook gets emotional about his journey as the youngest member of K-pop group BTS

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

As BTS Jungkook embarks on a solo career, he recently made a shocking admission and it relates to how much he misses BTS. 

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook admitted that he wants to reunite with his BTS bandmates as soon as possible, a source from Yahoo Entertainment reported.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the BTS maknae revealed the major reason behind wanting to rejoin his BTS family.

The 26-year-old member told the interviewer, “Preparing as a solo artist and also working as a solo musician… there were times where I really missed [being in the group].”

He went on to explain, “When I was in the waiting room or standing by myself on stage or eating with the staff. We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me.”

Opening up more about feeling the absence of their company, the Seven singer confessed, “You know, I miss them. And I was thinking about them. So I suppose that year could seem far away, but I don’t want to think that way.”

The Golden album’s singer also highlighted his hopes for the K-pop group’s reunion in 2025 saying, “I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it.”

The warm confessional interview can be streamed through the video below. 


