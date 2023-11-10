 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

The Duke of Sussex draws ire of royal fans and experts in the UK

Friday, November 10, 2023

Prince Harry has been named Global Ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, a British charity supporting children whose parents have died while serving in the armed forces.

A statement said in honor of Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex shared a letter of support with Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The statement said, "The Duke has been involved with the charity since 2017 and was recently asked to be its first-ever Global Ambassador. In his new role, he will support Scotty’s Little Soldiers by giving a voice to bereaved military children, reaching more families in need, and discovering potential opportunities for collaboration and growth in military and veteran communities across the world."

A copy of Harry's full letter was also published on the Archewell Foundation's website.

The Duke of Sussex was mocked by his critics in the UK for using his royal title in the letter.

Harry, who says titles are not important to him, was accused of pretending to be a working royal with his letter to the charity.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020.

They are currently living in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

