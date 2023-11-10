 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles latest move irks former UK politician

Nigel Farage was the leader of the Brexit Party and the UK Independence Party (UKIP)

By
Web Desk

Friday, November 10, 2023

King Charles latest move irks former UK politician
King Charles latest move irks former UK politician 

Former British politician making King Charles wear a BlackPoppyRose was "intensely political" as it represents contributions made against British soldiers and a "demand for reparations".

 BlackPoppyRose was launched with the aim to highlight the contributions made by the "African, Black Peoples, West Indian, Caribbean, Pacific Islands & Indigenous Communities contributions to Global Wars that have paved the way for the ‘Cultures’ we know and understand today."

King Charles latest move irks former UK politician

Nigel Farage, who now presents his own show on GB News, said,  "On the face of it, it is to honour Black servicemen that were killed serving in the wars, who some people believe are underrepresented. But it also represents Black people who fought against the British in a variety of wars, and it also represents a demand for reparations."

His remarks came after the British monarch was spotted wearing a lapel badge of the BlackPoppyRose under a traditional poppy during a visit to Kingston.


More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!

Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!
Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos

Keke Palmer shares SHOCKING footage of abuse by Darius Jackson - see photos
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘regrets’ after Matthew Perry’s death
Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Harry Styles video goes viral

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates

BTS Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for bandmates
Millions watch Dua Lipa's 'Houdini' music video

Millions watch Dua Lipa's 'Houdini' music video

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision
Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial

Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial
Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision
Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial

Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial
Kim Kardashian set to get married again?

Kim Kardashian set to get married again?