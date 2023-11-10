Nigel Farage was the leader of the Brexit Party and the UK Independence Party (UKIP)

King Charles latest move irks former UK politician

Former British politician making King Charles wear a BlackPoppyRose was "intensely political" as it represents contributions made against British soldiers and a "demand for reparations".

BlackPoppyRose was launched with the aim to highlight the contributions made by the "African, Black Peoples, West Indian, Caribbean, Pacific Islands & Indigenous Communities contributions to Global Wars that have paved the way for the ‘Cultures’ we know and understand today."

Nigel Farage, who now presents his own show on GB News, said, "On the face of it, it is to honour Black servicemen that were killed serving in the wars, who some people believe are underrepresented. But it also represents Black people who fought against the British in a variety of wars, and it also represents a demand for reparations."



His remarks came after the British monarch was spotted wearing a lapel badge of the BlackPoppyRose under a traditional poppy during a visit to Kingston.



