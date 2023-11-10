Photo Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?

The Way Back actor Ben Affleck catches up with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Santa Monica, California.

Both, apparently, enjoyed the familiar company as they were papped with ‘all smiles’ and ‘laughter’.

On Thursday, as per the report of People, the parents of three kids were spotted getting along well with each other.

Earlier, the couple was also seen chatting with each other outside their child’s school.

Their former conversation led to a misfortunate incident when the Gone Girl actor Ben Affleck hit a vehicle, trying to reverse his Mercedes EQS.

Just a few days later, reports emerged on the internet that Jennifer Lopez indulged in a heated argument with her 16-month-old husband over the matter of their house’s hygiene.

The Ain’t Your Mama singer even titled her hubby “lazy” in her frustration, as per Life and Style.

Despite the ongoing tensions in his current marriage, Ben seemingly found solace in the company of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former husband and wife opted for a walk in cozy fall attire, with the Daredevil actress Jennifer Garner holding onto a cup of coffee.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shared a married life of 10 years before announcing their split in 2015.

The co-parents of Violet, Samuel, and Serephina have continued with a post-divorce friendship but moved on romantically.

With that being said, the presence of Jennifer Garner is rumored to have caused a rift between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck- who tied the knot back in July of 2022.