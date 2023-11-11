 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together

Eloise Wells Morin

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have once again put their divorce rumours to rest with latest joint appearance.

With their latest appearance, the California-based royal couple have seemingly sent a strong message to their critics over rift and divorce rumours.

Archie and Lilibet parents have been hit with relentless divorce rumors, but they subtly shut down the assertions while advocating for servicemen and women as they recently traveled to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.

Later, they shared stunning photos with sweet message about their gathering on their Archewell site.

The statement reads: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recognized and celebrated US veterans and active-duty service members at the grand opening of the Navy SEAL Foundation’s Warrior Fitness Program West Coast facility in San Diego.

“They toured the new state-of-the-art complex, met with service members benefitting from the program, and officially opened the facility alongside 250 supporters and participants.”

Navy SEALs, veterans, and their families, shared with the Duke and Duchess the transformational power of these recovery resources, and the importance of supporting our military personnel both in body and mind.

