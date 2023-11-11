Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were reported to be dating after they were photographed together in Oct

Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper is eager to expand his family while in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to a recent claim.

The Maestro actor, seeking to become a father for the second time, is determined to do so with a woman with whom he can build a lasting relationship and has his eyes set on Hadid.

An insider has revealed that Bradley is “desperate” to strengthen his bond with Hadid while also wishing their daughters can also get along well.

Cooper is a father to a daughter, Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares her little girl, Khai, with former partner, Zayn Malik.

“Bradley isn’t shy about telling his friends that he wants to be a father again,” an insider told Heat Magazine while speaking of Cooper and Hadid’s romance.

“He’s looking for a relationship that can lead to an expansion of family as soon as possible, but the real issue has been finding somebody who shares his values,” the insider added.

According to the tipster, Cooper first met Hadid, earlier this year, with multiple media outlets claiming they were set up by his ex Irina Shayk.

“Gigi was super happy when Irina suggested they go on a date – she called Gigi up and arranged for it all to happen, so there was no breaking any girl code,” the source said.

Sharing Hadid’s views about Cooper, the insider noted that the model “loved” that Cooper is a dad as he “totally gets her obsession with being a mum and that her daughter will always come first.”

“Things are going really well and they’re making plans to get away to Pennsylvania over the Christmas holidays. It’s still pretty fresh, but they’re already laying down plans for things down the road.”