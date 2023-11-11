 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Who's in love? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce video sparks debate

Taylor Swift fans think it was Travis Kelce who fell in love with the singer

Millions of people have seen a video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The clip got over 2.4 million views within a few hours after it was posted by Pop Base's Twitter account.

Several other websites and media outlets published the video which shows the rumoured couple leaving a venue together.

The video instantly became viral, with hundreds of people resharing it with interesting comments.

Taylor Swift fans praised the Kansas City Chief's tight end for "letting her lead" in the video.

"The hand. who's in love right now?" said a fan while commenting on the video.

Another said, "He never lets go and always switches hands, I literally cannot. And he never fumbles ."

Check out the video below: 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to confirm whether they are a couple now. 

