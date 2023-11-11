 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

The Duke of Sussex has just been called out for possessing a rather toxic trait like unpredictability, unpopularity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity
Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

The Duke of Sussex has just been blasted for being a toxic combination of “unpredictability and unpopularity.”

These sentiments have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam’s.

He weighed in on all of this during his most candid interview with Express UK.

He started by explaining the possible reason for Prince Harry’s lack of an invite and admitted its because of the “extremely wide” rift.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “The rift in the royal family is extremely wide and it would clearly not have been a good idea to invite them.”

Read More: Key points from Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Mainly because there is a big possibility that “More books may follow Harry’s memoir Spare” if the initiation were to go through.

Not to mention Prince “Harry may well soon be back in court” for his privacy case which recently received a big update.

Read More: Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Later on into his converastion Mr Fitzwilliams also accused Prince Harry and his wife of being “unpredictable but also unpopular” during the course of his chat.

For those unversed, this combination has also been called “toxic” by the expert.

More From Entertainment:

Avoid 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' film actor shares reason

Avoid 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' film actor shares reason
Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie
King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role video

King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'
Who's in love? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce video sparks debate video

Who's in love? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce video sparks debate

Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with King Charles over UK move

Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with King Charles over UK move
'Heartbroken' King Charles in ‘great pain’ ahead of 75th birthday

'Heartbroken' King Charles in ‘great pain’ ahead of 75th birthday
King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton after honouring her in Kenya video

King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton after honouring her in Kenya
Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report

Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report
King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’ video

King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’
Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5