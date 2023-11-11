The Duke of Sussex has just been called out for possessing a rather toxic trait like unpredictability, unpopularity

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

The Duke of Sussex has just been blasted for being a toxic combination of “unpredictability and unpopularity.”

These sentiments have been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam’s.

He weighed in on all of this during his most candid interview with Express UK.

He started by explaining the possible reason for Prince Harry’s lack of an invite and admitted its because of the “extremely wide” rift.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “The rift in the royal family is extremely wide and it would clearly not have been a good idea to invite them.”

Read More: Key points from Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’



Mainly because there is a big possibility that “More books may follow Harry’s memoir Spare” if the initiation were to go through.

Not to mention Prince “Harry may well soon be back in court” for his privacy case which recently received a big update.

Read More: Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’



Later on into his converastion Mr Fitzwilliams also accused Prince Harry and his wife of being “unpredictable but also unpopular” during the course of his chat.

For those unversed, this combination has also been called “toxic” by the expert.