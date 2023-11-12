William the Prince of Wales allegedly has a very firm around not wanting anything to do with Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand

William the Prince of Wales has allegedly made it very clear where he stands in matters pertaining to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Insights into Prince William’s stance has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during a candid converastion with GB News.

During the course of that interview, he hypothesized the possibility of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ever becoming working royals.

In the eyes of the expert, even though “the palace is looking at the patronages. I think William has made clear where he stands.”

“There's no doubt that because there are few working royals there will be fewer patronages.”

“But I think because of that, Beatrice and Eugenie might very well have done more in different circumstances. But it's always very important to note public attitudes to this.”

“Inevitably they would receive a certain amount from the sovereign grant as working royals,” Mr Fitzwilliams noted.

“And I don't think that that would be something most people would think was acceptable at the moment.”

All of this has come just a few days after Prince William made a resounding speech at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore.

There he said, “I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further.”

“I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”

“I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership. That’s what I’m trying to find my way in.”

Before concluding he also said at the time, “But you have to remain focused, if you spread yourself too thin you just can’t manage it and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen.”