Elon Musk's much-touted biopic invites outcry

Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Netizens slam Elon Musk-biopic following the project announcement

The world's richest man, Elon Musk biopic, is in the works, and some fans are not over the moon on the decision.

Earlier, The Whale filmmaker Darren Aronofsky was tapped to lead the project.

Drawing material from his recent biopic, the film will tell from his biographer Walter Isaacson's eyes.

Meanwhile, Hereditary reportedly bankrolled the ambitious project and Everything, Everywhere All at Once production company A24. However, the film's rest of the skeleton is still yet to be announced.

However, the project has received a fair amount of backlash on the internet.

The Unilad assorted the following comments.

"An Elon Musk biopic has already been made, it's called ******," one user wrote.

Another added, "This sounds like the worst film ever made."

A third commented, "This can't be real. No way. I refuse to believe it, nah."

"The only thing I wanna see is this project being cancelled like seriously, please just cancel this," someone else said.

Some even questioned whether Darren's directorial skills could helm the mega project.

"It is the worst idea ever + Darren Aronofsky," one user wrote.

Another said, "One of the worst sentences I've ever read."

