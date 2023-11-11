 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their toxicity

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle toxicity is unpredictable, says expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded a toxic combination by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are seemingly not attending King Charles’ birthday celebrations next week at Clarence House, are at their ‘unpopular’ low.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says: “The rift in the royal family is extremely wide and it would clearly not have been a good idea to invite them."

“More books may follow Harry’s memoir Spare and Harry may well soon be back in court."

The expert added that both Harry and Meghan are "unpredictable but also unpopular" which makes a "toxic combination".

Earlier, a Sussex representative revealed that the Duke and Duchess have not been extended a birthday invitation from King Charles.

“There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday.

"It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the spokesperson told the Mail.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry branded a ‘whiner’ of epic proportions

Prince Harry branded a ‘whiner’ of epic proportions
Kate Middleton 'sympathy' is with Prince Harry, 'blames' Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'sympathy' is with Prince Harry, 'blames' Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is unpredictable and hostile

Prince Harry is unpredictable and hostile
Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’

Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’
Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William

Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William
Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?

Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?
King Charles gets first new patronage since accession

King Charles gets first new patronage since accession
'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film
Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity
Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie
King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role video

King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'