Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are called out for their toxicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded a toxic combination by an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are seemingly not attending King Charles’ birthday celebrations next week at Clarence House, are at their ‘unpopular’ low.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says: “The rift in the royal family is extremely wide and it would clearly not have been a good idea to invite them."

“More books may follow Harry’s memoir Spare and Harry may well soon be back in court."

The expert added that both Harry and Meghan are "unpredictable but also unpopular" which makes a "toxic combination".

Earlier, a Sussex representative revealed that the Duke and Duchess have not been extended a birthday invitation from King Charles.

“There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday.

"It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the spokesperson told the Mail.