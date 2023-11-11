 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton 'sympathy' is with Prince Harry, 'blames' Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is concerned for Prince Harry when it comes to Meghan Markle

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Kate Middleton is seemingly worried about Prince Harry because of Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales knows Harry is being pressurised by Meghan and has a sympathetic corner towards her brother-in-law.

A source tells Heat Magazine: "Kate is a little more sympathetic towards Harry – she tends to blame Meghan for most of what's gone wrong," the source told the outlet.

"She's convinced Harry was talked into this highly unfortunate deal with Netflix, because he's under so much pressure to keep up their lifestyle

"She's angry with both of them, of course, but most of her ire is directed at Meghan - she just can't believe how she could do something like this, and then refuse to back down," the source went on to add,” the source then continued, speaking about Netflix.

