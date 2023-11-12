Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner gave a major hint of approval to her daughter Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, on social media

Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner's new beau Timothée Chalamet appears to have received her mother Kris Jenner's blessing.

"Tune in to SNL tonight!" the Kardashians matriarch urged her fans as she shared a promo video of the 27-year-old actor’s debut on Saturday Night Live, on her Instagram Story.

Since Kylie and Timothee started dating, this is the first time that Kris has publicly acknowledged her youngest daughter's new boyfriend.

Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair has been involved romantically since April.

An insider claimed at the time that the two are keeping things "fun" and "casual.” They further clarified, "Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes, but it's not serious."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Wonka actor confirmed their romance in September when they were seen kissing each other at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show in California.

Despite Kylie going public with her lockscreen of the Ladybird star, the two have remained mum on their romance, and aren't talking about it openly.