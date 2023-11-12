Claiming to be the OG Swiftie, Britney Spears recalls meeting Taylor Swift when she was a14-year-old vocalist with no fame

Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: 'Girl crush!'

Britney Spears posted a major throwback with Taylor Swift as proof that she was one of the original Swifties.

She shared the story of their first meeting with a collage of their backstage picture from 2003 and a snap from the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, the year when Taylor shot her way to fame.

Britney disclosed in a recent Instagram caption that twenty years ago, Taylor had reached out to her via a middleman and performed a song for her.

“There was a knock, and then he said: "I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you." I was like of course!! 'He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!!'"

Expressing her admiration further, Britney wrote that she'd prefer Taylor's music videos over movies any day, “She's stunning !!! Girl crush."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s career took off in 2008 when she released her first two studio albums, which included hits like You Belong With Me.

Currently, Taylor is in Argentina for her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has made her a billionnaire, according to Bloomberg.