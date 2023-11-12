 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: 'Girl crush!'

Claiming to be the OG Swiftie, Britney Spears recalls meeting Taylor Swift when she was a14-year-old vocalist with no fame

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: Girl crush!
Britney Spears details first ever meeting with Taylor Swift: 'Girl crush!'

Britney Spears posted a major throwback with Taylor Swift as proof that she was one of the original Swifties.

She shared the story of their first meeting with a collage of their backstage picture from 2003 and a snap from the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, the year when Taylor shot her way to fame.

Britney disclosed in a recent Instagram caption that twenty years ago, Taylor had reached out to her via a middleman and performed a song for her.

“There was a knock, and then he said: "I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you." I was like of course!! 'He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!!'"

Expressing her admiration further, Britney wrote that she'd prefer Taylor's music videos over movies any day, “She's stunning !!! Girl crush."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s career took off in 2008 when she released her first two studio albums, which included hits like You Belong With Me.

Currently, Taylor is in Argentina for her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has made her a billionnaire, according to Bloomberg.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner greenlights Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet
Keke Palmer’s ex ‘understood’ why mammals ‘eat their kids’ before breakup

Keke Palmer’s ex ‘understood’ why mammals ‘eat their kids’ before breakup
Leonardo DiCaprio is fuming at Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio is fuming at Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro
Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert video

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert
Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization
Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order
King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King
Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen