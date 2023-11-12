 
King Charles gets emotional, moves to tears yet again

Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined King Charles

Britain’s King Charles got emotional yet again and moved to tears as the monarch unveiled statues of his parents late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on Saturday evening.

King Charles, alongwith Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, unveiled the statues at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended the event.

Later, the palace shared a sweet photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and others on X, formerly Twitter saying “This evening The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.”

It further says, “The Festival, run by the Royal British Legion, is an annual commemorative concert dedicated to all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

“Before tonight’s #FestivalofRemembrance, The King and Queen unveiled a new statue of Queen Elizabeth II, commissioned to mark the 150th anniversary of the @RoyalAlbertHall.”

