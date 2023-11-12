Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Saturday Night Live afterparty after Timothee Chalamet made his hosting debut

Timothée Chalamet was joined by his new girlfriend Kylie Jenner for Saturday Night Live afterparty after he made his hosting debut on the show over the weekend.

The 26-year-old model arrived after the Ladybird actor, alongside indie band Boy Genius as the musical guest, hosted the fourth episode of SNL's 49th season.

Wearing a stylish off-shoulder shirt, tight black trousers and black heels, Kylie was captured in her monochrome ensemble with sunglasses and a little black pocketbook.

On the other hand, Timothee arrived wearing a purple jacket with a blue and red hooded jumper. He completed his look by sporting a black baseball cap, white and black trainers and dark grey pants.

A number of other celebrities seemed to have joined the lovebirds, initially connected in April this year, for the after-show celebration, as Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson were also seen arriving at the same spot.



Recently, mom Kris Jenner also greenlighted Kylie’s relationship with Timothée after she shared the SNL promo on her story, urging the followers to “tune in!!”