Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference

A fan present at The Eras Tour has caught Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift mentioning him in Karma lyrics on camera.

The love-struck beau of Taylor Swift could not resist the distance between Taylor and him for long.

As soon as the Lover hitmaker kicked off the South American leg of The Eras Tour, the Kansas City Chiefs made a surprise visit to his lady-love Taylor Swift, in Argentina.

At Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday, Taylor Swift was performing her song, Karma.

Meanwhile, the NFL player cheered for Taylor’s remarkable performance, standing next to her father Scott Kingsley Swift, in the VIP tent.

To the audience’s surprise, Taylor changed the lyrics of her song to pay a warm welcoming to Travis.

When Taylor sang the lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” the crowd was sent into a meltdown and, apparently, so was Travis.

A fan filmed Travis’ reaction to this confession.

With his hands over his head in shock, Travis was granted a tap on his shoulder by Taylor's father.

He, then, supposedly made an effort to console his excitement and bobbed along with Taylor’s fans.

The clip can be streamed through the video below.



