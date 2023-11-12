 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' reference

Taylor Swift switches up 'Karma' lyrics for Travis Kelce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Travis Kelce gives shocking reaction to Taylor Swifts Karma reference

A fan present at The Eras Tour has caught Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift mentioning him in Karma lyrics on camera.  

The love-struck beau of Taylor Swift could not resist the distance between Taylor and him for long.

As soon as the Lover hitmaker kicked off the South American leg of The Eras Tour, the Kansas City Chiefs made a surprise visit to his lady-love Taylor Swift, in Argentina.

At Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday, Taylor Swift was performing her song, Karma.

Meanwhile, the NFL player cheered for Taylor’s remarkable performance, standing next to her father Scott Kingsley Swift, in the VIP tent.

To the audience’s surprise, Taylor changed the lyrics of her song to pay a warm welcoming to Travis.

When Taylor sang the lyrics, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” the crowd was sent into a meltdown and, apparently, so was Travis.

A fan filmed Travis’ reaction to this confession.

With his hands over his head in shock, Travis was granted a tap on his shoulder by Taylor's father.

He, then, supposedly made an effort to console his excitement and bobbed along with Taylor’s fans. 

The clip can be streamed through the video below.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains video

Prince Harry finally feels free from the palace chains
Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Victoria Bekham showcases 'resilience' and 'strength' in heart-melting post

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention video

Prince Harry threatening to bring ‘unwanted’ attention
Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death

Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death
How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?
Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?

Princess Beatrice’s husband is fan of Tom Brady’s former girlfriend supermodel Irina Shayk?
Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Taylor Swift's PDA with Travis Kelce sends a clear signal: Expert

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut

Kylie Jenner hits SNL afterparty to celebrate Timothée Chalamet's debut
King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed

King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed
Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare video

Meghan Markle’s sincere efforts to ‘repair’ marriage to Prince Harry laid bare
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to face major blow due to Prince Andrew?
'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years

'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years