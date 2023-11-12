King Charles to spend another year of life apart from Archie and Lili

King Charles waiting on time to 'heal' after distance from Archie, Lili

King Charles has reportedly gone a year without seeing his beloved grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The monarch is deprived of the love of Prince Harry’s little ones amid tensions across the pond.

An insiders tells GB News: "There's a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now, it is baby steps forward.

"It's very sad His Majesty doesn't get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there's no rush to patch things up."

Speaking about the King’s own flaws, the insider adds: "Has His Majesty made mistakes when it comes to parenting? Yes.

"Would he privately admit he could have done some things better, or at least differently? Of course."