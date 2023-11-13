 
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz to exchange vows soon after ‘secret’ engagement

Zoë Kravitz sparked engagement rumours with Channing Tatum during Halloween celebrations

Monday, November 13, 2023

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are "excitedly" planning their wedding following their "secret" engagement, as they don't plan on waiting for long.

The Batman star sparked engagement rumors after flaunting a huge diamond during Halloween celebrations last month.

Even though the couple, who have been dating for two years, have not announced their engagement, it has been reported that Tatum proposed to Kravitz with her "dream ring."

"She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get," the source said of the Magic Mike star while speaking with Life & Style. "But he’s a romantic like that."

"No two people have ever been more in sync," the source added of the lovebirds. "They're ready for this." 

Dishing on their wedding plans, the insider said, "Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!"

"Zoë and Channing have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends," the tipster added

