Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Gosling

Scarlett Johansson remembers 'secret' marriage to Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2008. And the former has gone on to extreme lengths to keep it private.



In a throwback interview with David Letter on his show, the Marvel star spilled the beans on her efforts to avoid paparazzi.

"I never thought that I'd be planning my wedding in like a dark alley somewhere, but it turned out that way," she hilariously said.

The 38-year-old continued, "It was really quite secretive. I felt like I was doing a drug deal without all the... fun."

Sharing the location of her wedding, the Lucy star said, "I got married in a very remote part of Canada. There were bears and whales and eagles. It was just like Avatar."

Surprisingly, Vancouver Island was not off limits to intrepid paparazzi as they shot the event from the helicopters overhead, according to LADbible.

Scarlett and Ryan started to get close in 2007, following the end of the latter engagement with singer Alanis Morisette.

However, the pair called it quits in 2010, less than two years after their wedding.