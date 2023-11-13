Selena Gomez tells Taylor Swift she’s ‘wary’ of her romance with Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez fears Travis Kelce will break her bestie Taylor Swift's heart, source

Selena Gomez reportedly has her reservations about her best pal Taylor Swift’s new romance with Travis Kelce and she even conveyed them to the popstar.



According to a new report, the Only Murders in the Building star is “vary” of the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s “fast moving” romance with the NFL star.

"Selena is wary of the whole thing," the source disclosed, highlighting Gomez's fears about Kelce potentially breaking Swift's heart.

"Selena doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis,” the insider told Star Magazine.

The tipster went on to reveal that Gomez didn't shy away from addressing the delicate topic during a two-hour meal with Swift in October.

"Selena is Taylor’s best friend, so she brought up her concerns over dinner," the insider noted. "She wants to make sure Taylor is aware of how bonkers this all looks.”

“She wants Taylor to see things from a different perspective and talk to her about how this romance started and where it could possibly go."

The source revealed that Gomez even referenced Kelce's 2016 reality TV show, Catching Kelce, which famously featured the Chiefs' tight end dating 50 women, adding an intriguing layer to Gomez's reservations.

"She and Taylor are closer than sisters," the insider added. "She’s going to be protective of her no matter what."

It is pertinent to note that Gomez is not the only friend of Swift “wary” of her relationship with Kelce as Us Weekly has previously reported that Gigi Hadid is also not a big fan of the athlete.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid senses something fishy about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce

The supermodel senses something fishy about the way the Swift has been “acting” around her since sparking a romance with Kelce, the source said of Hadid.