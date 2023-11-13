 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in 2019 and share a daughter Lea

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

File Footage

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Irina Shayk is expressing reservations about her ex-partner Bradley Cooper's rapidly developing relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

According to an insider close to the Russian supermodel, she is worried about the potential impact this newfound romance with Hadid might have on their 6-year-old daughter.

A source spilt to Star Magazine that Shayk's primary worry revolves around the possibility of Lea growing close to Gigi Hadid's 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with former beau Zayn Malik.

The insider suggested that Shayk is concerned about the emotional confusion Lea might experience if the relationship between Cooper and Hadid takes an unexpected turn.

"Worries linger that if Bradley and Gigi's relationship faces any challenges or ends, it will leave her daughter confused and upset," noted the insider.

"It's got to be confusing for a kid to see her dad hugging her mom one minute and hugging and kissing Gigi the next,” the source added.

Despite Shayk and Cooper, parting ways in 2019, they have successfully maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, focusing on the well-being of their daughter.

Meanwhile, a report by Page Six has revealed that Cooper and Hadid's romance is heating up. "Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly. They are together every day," they said.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles
Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it video

King Charles shares his wish for 75th birthday, royal family hints at it
Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why

Kate Middleton gets emotional, holds back tears: Here’s why
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down video

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ actor drops hints into ‘the end’ of the Upside Down
Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s dad called a ‘traitor’ mid performance with Travis Kelce
Princess Eugenie pays touching tribute to war heroes

Princess Eugenie pays touching tribute to war heroes
'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen dies at 44
Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US video

Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US
King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’ video

King Charles issued strong warning as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded ‘unpredictable and hostile’
Netflix's blood ran cold over Diana's death storyline in 'The Crown'

Netflix's blood ran cold over Diana's death storyline in 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest rift laid bare amid divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest rift laid bare amid divorce rumours