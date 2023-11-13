Irina Shayk concerns over Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid romance exposed

File Footage

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Irina Shayk is expressing reservations about her ex-partner Bradley Cooper's rapidly developing relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

According to an insider close to the Russian supermodel, she is worried about the potential impact this newfound romance with Hadid might have on their 6-year-old daughter.

A source spilt to Star Magazine that Shayk's primary worry revolves around the possibility of Lea growing close to Gigi Hadid's 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with former beau Zayn Malik.

The insider suggested that Shayk is concerned about the emotional confusion Lea might experience if the relationship between Cooper and Hadid takes an unexpected turn.

"Worries linger that if Bradley and Gigi's relationship faces any challenges or ends, it will leave her daughter confused and upset," noted the insider.

"It's got to be confusing for a kid to see her dad hugging her mom one minute and hugging and kissing Gigi the next,” the source added.

Despite Shayk and Cooper, parting ways in 2019, they have successfully maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, focusing on the well-being of their daughter.

Meanwhile, a report by Page Six has revealed that Cooper and Hadid's romance is heating up. "Their relationship is on steroids. It's getting serious very quickly. They are together every day," they said.



