Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift scolds fans over object-throwing trend in Argentina concert

Taylor will be heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to rock the stage on November 17, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Taylor Swift has become the latest victim of the trend that emerged earlier this year in which fans throw objects toward the stage during live performances possibly to express their affection.

Taylor gently pleads with fans not to throw objects on the stage

The pop sensation's last show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday saw the Swifties throwing objects, reportedly undergarments (bras), on stage. Taylor gently scolded her fans, asking them not to continue with the rampant concert trend.

According to Fox News, a fan-recorded video showed the Cruel Summer singer telling her fans, "It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on stage." 

She also pointed out a safety hazard caused by it, stating, "Because if it's on stage, then a dancer can trip to it," adding that she loves her fans for bringing presents, pleading with them not to throw their gifts on stage.

Superstar victims of concert rampage trend

Several superstars have been hit with objects during their live performances, including Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Cardi B, Adele, Pink, and Ava Max. In an unfortunate incident in July 2023, Harry Styles was hit in the eye with a fan-thrown object, thus injuring the superstar.

Taylor Swift's next gig in line

The international leg of Taylor's Eras tour kicked off on November 9, 2023, in Argentina. She will be heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to rock the stage on November 17, 2023.  

