Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to get engaged by May 2024: Read Details

Taylor is scheduled to perform in Rio De Janeiro Brazil on November 17, 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the new celebrity couple in town, were spotted kissing on stage during the pop sensation's second gig on Saturday for the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras tour.

Hilarie Burton, an actress and TV host, has made some really bold claims regarding the couple, as she predicted that the couple will get engaged by May 2024.

Following, the NFL star and the Midnight signer's PDA in Argentina, Hilarie, took to social media to make her prediction.

Hilarie Burton's bold claims about Taylor, Travis's romance

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old quoted a viral video tweet that featured the sports star standing alongside her belle's father, Scott Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was visibly blushing as the songstress changed the lyrics of her song Karma in honour of her new love interest.

Hilarie's quote tweet read, "They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christman... and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May 2024."

The One Tree Hill alum wasn't joking around as she reiterated her stance in the comment section while replying to a fan. 

Hilarie wrote, "Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!"

Taylor Swift's next gig 

Taylor Swift is currently rocking the stage for the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, and she is scheduled to perform in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil on November 17, 2023.

