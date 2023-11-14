 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in public days after the rapper appeared in LA court to face gun charges

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges
A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in public together just days after the rapper appeared in a Los Angeles court to face gun charges.

The couple was seen blowing off steam with a family outing at a park in Beverly Hills with their 17-months-old son RZA Athelston Mayers who was on a stroller.

Maintaining her consistent choice of stylish wear, Rihanna sported a red Loewe track jacket, worth $1,250, a baggy pair of ripped blue jeans with black Puma sneakers. 

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, twinned with his partner by wearing a blue version of that same Loewe track jacket and completed the look with gray baggy jeans.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is focusing on family time during his pending court case as he walked alongside his partner and eldest child.

A few days back, Rocky appeared in court where a former band member detailed the time when the star allegedly "almost killed him" with gunfire.

While the rumor mill is rife with Rihanna planning a comeback after five years, her beau might face eight years in jail if convicted on two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor
Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’
Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover
Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it
Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash

Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash
Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'
Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news

Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news
Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?

Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?