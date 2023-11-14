Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in public days after the rapper appeared in LA court to face gun charges

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in public together just days after the rapper appeared in a Los Angeles court to face gun charges.

The couple was seen blowing off steam with a family outing at a park in Beverly Hills with their 17-months-old son RZA Athelston Mayers who was on a stroller.

Maintaining her consistent choice of stylish wear, Rihanna sported a red Loewe track jacket, worth $1,250, a baggy pair of ripped blue jeans with black Puma sneakers.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, twinned with his partner by wearing a blue version of that same Loewe track jacket and completed the look with gray baggy jeans.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper is focusing on family time during his pending court case as he walked alongside his partner and eldest child.

A few days back, Rocky appeared in court where a former band member detailed the time when the star allegedly "almost killed him" with gunfire.

While the rumor mill is rife with Rihanna planning a comeback after five years, her beau might face eight years in jail if convicted on two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.