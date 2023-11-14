 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Melanie Walker

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo recalled how different 'The Hunger Games' soundtrack 'Can’t Catch Me Now' is from her original style

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo shared what it was like to write the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 20-year-old looked back at writing the lyrics of Can’t Catch Me Now and talked about the process of it at the prequel's red carpet at TCL Chinese Theater.

“It's such an honor. I'm such a huge fan of The Hunger Games, and such a huge fan of its soundtracks, and so when they asked me to do this, I was so excited and so nervous,” she said.

However, the Traitor crooner admitted that it was tough to come up with the lyrics because the theme is completely different from her own personal style.

"It was a really fun challenge for me as a songwriter, because a lot of my songs are kind of about my personal life. They are very diaristic and confessional."

Moreover, Olivia said it was “a wonderful experience” to try something specifically for the character of Lucy Gray, “She is a character that I feel very connected to,” she spoke of the female lead, played by Rachel Zegler.

On the other hand, Olivia is also preparing for her sophomore album Guts tour which is expected to hit off in February, 2024, “We're working on it as we speak! I don't want to say too much, but I'm very excited," she added.

