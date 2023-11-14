Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risked enraging King Charles with his bold declaration during his visit to Singapore, where he hosted the prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards.

During the event, Prince William expressed his desire to outshine the royal family by taking his commitment to charitable causes a "step further" and effecting real change.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, reacting to William, the Prince of Wale’s comments on GB News, labeled them as "strange" and deemed the timing "inappropriate."

"He's now decided that he's going to do much more than the royal family have done so far,” she told the publication. “And he wants to build houses and he wants to get them to work and people in there and living comfortably.”

"And that would be in the land that King Charles had before he became King,” Levin added. "I think that it was a rather inappropriate time to say that.”

“But we don't really want fights as to who's doing what, and I'm doing better than you because I'm actually getting houses and you're just signing.

"He doesn't want to sign pages and cut ribbons,” she concluded.