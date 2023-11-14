 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William recently hosted Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration
Prince William risks enraging King Charles with bold declaration

Prince William risked enraging King Charles with his bold declaration during his visit to Singapore, where he hosted the prestigious Earthshot Prize Awards.

During the event, Prince William expressed his desire to outshine the royal family by taking his commitment to charitable causes a "step further" and effecting real change.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, reacting to William, the Prince of Wale’s comments on GB News, labeled them as "strange" and deemed the timing "inappropriate."

ALSO READ: Prince William vows to bring 'real change' to Britain: ‘I want to go a step further’

"He's now decided that he's going to do much more than the royal family have done so far,” she told the publication. “And he wants to build houses and he wants to get them to work and people in there and living comfortably.”

"And that would be in the land that King Charles had before he became King,” Levin added. "I think that it was a rather inappropriate time to say that.”

“But we don't really want fights as to who's doing what, and I'm doing better than you because I'm actually getting houses and you're just signing.

"He doesn't want to sign pages and cut ribbons,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?

Kate Middleton only hope of King Charles for future of monarchy?
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday? video

King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?
Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles

Prince William appears tensed after Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with Charles
Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo details BTS of 'challenging' Hunger Games soundtrack
Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed

Matthew Perry death: Shocking details about actor’s final moments revealed
Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?

Bianca Censori leans on ex-lover amid Kanye West tension?
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene fail to prove ‘marital bliss’ amid split rumours
A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges

A$AP Rocky blows off steam with Rihanna amid gun charges
Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor

Lily Allen spills the beans on marriage with 'famous' David Harbor
Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’
Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir