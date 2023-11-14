'The White Lotus' will see a brand new setting and cast with the latest season set in Thailand

'The White Lotus' creator reveals details of season 3

The White Lotus is ready to kick off the shooting of its third season, almost a year after it's latest installment aired on HBO.

The anthology series will see a brand new setting and cast with the latest season set in Thailand. According to Deadline, Natasha Rothwell is the only cast member from the previous seasons to make a comeback.

Besides her, nine out of thirteen roles up for auditions will remain to be the series regulars.

Last week, creator Mike White teased that season 3 will be "supersized."

The outlet also revealed that the age range of the characters will stay between 18 to 80s which reportedly includes a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.

Following Mike‘s revelation that The White Lotus will begin shooting at the beginning of 2024, Deadline clarified that filming is tentatively scheduled to start in early February.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Mike expressed his concern in an interview with Entertainment Weekly saying, "We'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season – there's lots of parts to cast.”