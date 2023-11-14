 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson chants 'long live the King' as King Charles turns 75

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Sarah Ferguson is leading tributes for King Charles on his birthday.

The Duchess of York and ex-wife to Prince Andrew, Fergie turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to praise her ex brother-in-law, as he turned 75.

She pens: "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to His Majesty, King Charles III. Long live the King."

Fergie, who is an important cog in the Royal Family machine, also celebrated when King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

 She told The Independent: “I was moved to tears and felt so proud watching our new King and Queen be crowned.

“Like billions of others I was entranced by what I saw: Britain’s legacy and traditions paraded before the world by a country and royal family ancient in its history but modern in its outlook. I am also so proud of my own family there.

“Long live the King," Fergie said at the time.

