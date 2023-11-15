Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were avoided by Prince William when Queen was still alive

Prince Harry was 'barriered' by Prince William during 'high tension' environment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were largely ignored by Prince William at a poignant Royal Family occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen Elizabeth II last June, failed to get acknowledgment from their elder brother.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: "Harry looked firmly resigned to the back row here and was not sitting behind his brother as he was for the last service of remembrance.

She adds: "Harry's expression did suggest some relief as he joked with Zara as he searched for his car on the way out and he threw a wide, open-mouthed grin in her direction from the pews, but otherwise he fell into a haunted eye expression with some rapid blinking to suggest inner anxiety, leaning in and down to Meghan when she spoke as though keen to get some support."

Judi continues: "There was the opposite to an acknowledgement from William as he walked past Harry's row during the parade out of the service. Sucking in his lips and with his chin pulled up in a gesture of resolve he appeared to turn his head in the other direction for a moment, raising his order of service high in a barrier gesture."

William was made the Prince of Wales last year in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal is now first in line to the throne.