Ariana Grande family approves of her romance with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande’s family has given the “stamp of approval” to her new beau, Ethan Slater, after the singer introduced him to them following her split from Dalton Gomez.



The Wicked co-stars are serious about each other and have now involved their families, a tipster close to the couple told Us Weekly.

Speaking of their romance, the source said that the couple is “getting super serious” as Grande sees herself with Slater “for the long term.”

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theatre geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” the insider shared. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

“Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” the insider added. “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

The source went on to note that Grande thinks it’s “important that anyone she’s dating meets her family,” adding that the lovebirds make it a “top priority” to be “super family-driven and love that about one another.”

“Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval,” the source revealed.

Not just her family, but her close friends also “adores” Slater and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her,” the source shared.

She thinks Slater is “balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession,” the insider said.