Billie Eilish claims she needs to 'protect' Olivia Rodrigo: Here's why

Billie Eilish recently revealed why she's extremely protective of Olivia Rodrigo.

In her interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 21-year-old singer shared that she knows what it's like to get famous at a young age.

“I think everybody’s experiences are so individual … Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel protectiveness over Olivia,” said Billie, who made her singing debut at the age of 14 with Ocean Eyes.

Moreover, the Grammy award winner revealed that one of her songs is inspired by the 20-year-old singer. Claiming that this is the first time she is speaking of this, Billie disclosed that Goldwing is about Olivia.

The track, which talks about a woman being taken advantage of features lyrics like, “They're gonna tell you what you wanna hear. Then they're gonna disappear. Gonna climb you like a souvenir. Just to sell you in a year.”

Insisting that she was “worried” about the Traitor singer, Billie continued, “Olivia was like a little dainty child. I felt so nervous. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective of her.”