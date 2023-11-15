Kate Middleton involved in ‘key decisions’ about Prince Harry’s royal situation

Kate Middleton is thought to be involved in making ‘key decisions’ in dealing with Prince Harry’s famous royal feud

Kate Middleton is thought to be involved in making ‘key decisions’ in dealing with Prince Harry’s famous feud with the Royal Family, especially her husband Prince William and King Charles.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, King Charles increasingly relies on Kate for support in royal matters; the expert believes that the monarch has a strong support system around him during a particularly hard time in the royal family, and Kate is in the center of it.

OK Magazine quoted Bond saying: “I think Kate has been involved in key decisions about how to deal with the Harry situation and I suspect the King values her opinion very highly.”

“It makes Kate such an important member of his inner circle,” Bond added.

According to the expert, Kate was also ‘instrumental’ in crafting the Palace’s response to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive remarks in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey; the Palace famously responded saying that ‘recollections may vary’.

Bond further stated: “There’s little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter. So, for the King, it’s a delight that he gets on so well with Kate. He has watched her grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours.”

It must be noted that King Charles has long held great admiration for Kate, and even referred to her as his ‘darling daughter-in-law’ recently.