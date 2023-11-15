Jennifer Aniston pens heartfelt note on social media about expressing her tribute to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston finally speaks out about Matthew Perry's loss

On October 28, Matthew Perry's sudden death shocked the world, including Friends' family. But Jennifer Aniston is said to be the most distraught, and after two weeks, she finally put words to her grief.



Taking to Instagram, the Emmy winner said, “Oh boy, this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives."

She added, "Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

The 54-year-old continued, “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh."



Noting, "As he said himself if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy, did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

Sharing a text from Matthew, Jennifer penned, "In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying, then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

The text reads, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” alongside a photo of the two of them giggling while reading a script."

Concluding the post, the actress wrote, "Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” adding, “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”