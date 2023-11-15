 
Here’s why Travis Scott once lost hunger for music

Travis Scott detailed his nightmare experience after the Astroworld tragedy, which also affected his creativity

Known for making wildly popular tracks, Travis Scott revealed after the  Astroworld incident in 2021 he found it hard to focus on completing his album.

In a chat with GQ, the Antidote hitmaker said, “And when it came to making, like, even finishing the album … I got back into it probably, like, I don’t know, months and months and months after.”

He continued, “And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

Describing his inner thoughts about the tragic loss of life at the music festival, Travis said, “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating.”

Adding, he was “overly devastated,” noting, “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”

At Travis festival in Houston, ten concertgoers were killed after a crowd surge in 2021, with hundreds injured. An estimated 50,000 attended the festival.

