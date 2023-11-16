The pop sensation changed the lyrics of her song 'Karma' during her recent show in Argentina

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has taken the internet by storm, and the celebrity couple is taking their romance to new heights.

Swifties were stunned when the pop sensation changed the lyrics of her song Karma during her recent show in Argentina. The songstress honoured her boyfriend, Travis, as she sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Jason Kelce asks Travis about missing the high-five with Scott Swift

During the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, the sports star talked about his experience in Argentina. Travis's brother, Jason, pointed out the Chiefs tight end's astonished reaction to the change in lyrics.

Jason said, "You were so shocked that you left Scott (Taylor's father) hanging as he was looking for a high five," referencing the moment captured on video that showed Scott and Travis stunned by the song.

Travis Kelce reveals reason behind missing high-five with Scott Swift

The video shows Scott trying to get a high-five with the NFL star, but the latter was so stunned that he completely ignored the man standing beside him.

Travis apologizes to Scott Swift for missing high five

Travis apologized, stating, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw! man, I missed that."

Taylor's new love interest added that he never misses a high-five because it's the most electric thing to do at an event.

Travis concluded by reiterating his apology, "So sorry."