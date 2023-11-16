The 96th Academy Awards will air on March 10, 2024, on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024

Jimmy Kimmel, the famed television show host best known for hosting his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, has been announced to be the host of the Oscars ceremony 2024.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Jimmy will be hosting the 96th Academy Awards for the fourth time next year (2024). Kimmel has previously hosted the ceremonies in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the late-night show expressed his announcement over the news, saying, "It was always my dream to host the Oscars exactly four times."

Jimmy's wife feels honoured to be a part of the Oscars team

Jimmy's wife, Molly McNeary, will be acting as executive producer for the telecast of the show.

She reacted to the announcement, saying, "I feel especially honoured to be a part of the Oscars team this year," adding that her team is eager to get back to work together.

Janet Yang and Bill Kramer on Jimmy's return as host

The Academy President Janet Yang and Academy CEO Bill Kramer stated that they were thrilled by Jimmy's return. They said, "The show host and the executive producer share our commitment to produce a dynamic and entertaining show for a global audience."

They also expressed gratitude toward the couple and their team for their incredible creativity and partnership.

