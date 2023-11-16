Jimmy Kimmel has previously hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018, and 2023

Academy faces fan fury for choosing Jimmy Kimmel as Oscars host again

Academy Awards have come under heavy fire from their fans over the repetition of the same host for the fourth time.



Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for the fourth time

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Jimmy Kimmel would be hosting the 96th Academy Awards next year (2024).

This will mark the fourth time that the late-night show host will be taking the stage for hosting Oscar. He has previously hosted the ceremony in 2017, 2018, and 2023.

Fans slam Academy for their decision to repeat host for the show

Fans have blasted the Academy for their decision as many of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their frustration.

One of the fans wrote, "It used to be a very special and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host the Oscars. Now, it's just Kimmel with a boring script. What happened to the academy."

Another chimed in, "If ABC is wondering why the ratings keep plummeting, then perhaps having the same host over and over isn't helping."

A third fan announced to boycott of the show, saying, "We won't be watching the Oscars 2024 ceremony." A fourth fan penned their expectations regarding the upcoming show as they wrote, "So another boring show coming up."