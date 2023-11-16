Prince Harry warned his popularity is still in a massive nosedive and has no hope of making a detour allegedly

Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize

Prince Harry’s lack of ‘real fame’ has just been bashed by experts, and they believe nothing he’s wanted is yet to materialize.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

All her thoughts have been brought to light in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The conversation arose once Ms Callahan started recalling all the attacks against Prince Harry’s wife.

For those unversed, it began after the Oprah interview, and went on until the Harry & Meghan docuseries released, as well as the memoir Spare.



Even Hollywood stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, ridiculed the claims made in the exclusives.

“Perhaps this is all part of Harry's rage,” she began it all by saying in her piece.

This comes in light of the fact that “he and his wife, the former C-list actress of 'Suits', were doubtless expecting a new life as Hollywood royalty” after coming clean about it all.

Whether that include “invitations to the Met Gala, the Oscars, to Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, to Oprah events and George and Amal Clooney's humanitarian awards” but all of that still is “yet to materialize” the commentator also noted before signing off.