 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize

Prince Harry warned his popularity is still in a massive nosedive and has no hope of making a detour allegedly

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize

Prince Harry’s lack of ‘real fame’ has just been bashed by experts, and they believe nothing he’s wanted is yet to materialize.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

All her thoughts have been brought to light in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The conversation arose once Ms Callahan started recalling all the attacks against Prince Harry’s wife.

File Footage

For those unversed, it began after the Oprah interview, and went on until the Harry & Meghan docuseries released, as well as the memoir Spare.

Even Hollywood stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, ridiculed the claims made in the exclusives.

Read More: Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry

“Perhaps this is all part of Harry's rage,” she began it all by saying in her piece.

This comes in light of the fact that “he and his wife, the former C-list actress of 'Suits', were doubtless expecting a new life as Hollywood royalty” after coming clean about it all.

Read More: Meghan Markle ‘can’t sleep’ at night amid fears Prince Harry is ‘getting out of control’

Whether that include “invitations to the Met Gala, the Oscars, to Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, to Oprah events and George and Amal Clooney's humanitarian awards” but all of that still is “yet to materialize” the commentator also noted before signing off. 

Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
Drake announces major update about music career
Drake announces major update about music career
Royal family ‘less than amused’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt video
Royal family ‘less than amused’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest stunt
Netflix 'The Crown' invites trouble over for Diana & Dodi's love
Netflix 'The Crown' invites trouble over for Diana & Dodi's love
Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation
Fans decry 'Shadow & Bone' abrupt cancellation
Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers' lawsuit
Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers' lawsuit
King Charles ‘protected’ his peace by refusing to take Harry’s call on birthday
King Charles ‘protected’ his peace by refusing to take Harry’s call on birthday
Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’
Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’