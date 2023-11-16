Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK

 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Prince Harry’s life in a ‘joyless scrum’ of people wanting to prove their worth has just been ridiculed for being a “cheap and seamy kind of fame” compared to the one in the UK.

All of this has been referenced by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

All her claims have been made during a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she wrote, “Compared to his former life as a royal, it must seem a cheap and seamy kind of fame, consorting with mid-level celebs in a joyless scrum to prove… what, exactly?” Ms Callahan asked before adding, “Harry doesn't seem to know either.”

Read More: Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet

For those unversed this comes after a pal of King Charles sat with the UK’s Sunday Times and said, “there are issues that aren't resolved and there won't be a rapprochement anytime soon… But that doesn't change the King's love for his son.”

Read More: King Charles ‘protected’ his peace by refusing to take Harry’s call on birthday

Even now, “He'll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that's not who he is.”

With this in mind Ms Callahan also pointed out the apparent snub to Meghan Markle because, “The implication is that Harry – pointedly, not Meghan – is always invited and always expected to turn those invitations down. Appreciated for it, perhaps.”

