Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir

Justin Timberlake shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake made his first public appearance with Jessica Biel at the screening of his film Trolls: Band Together after cheating accusations in The Woman In Me.

Justin Timberlake did the voice-over for the character of Branch in this animated movie.

On Wednesday night, the couple was spotted beaming hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.

The couple was clad in black attire as they flashed smiles at the photographers.

This appearance of the duo allegedly displays the support of Justin’s wife Jessica Biel for him, as stated by Mirror.

Earlier, Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel his public appearances to promote his upcoming album after landing in controversy amid The Woman In Me’s release.

The singer was also reported to be “shell-shocked” after Britney’s brutal allegations in the tell-all memoir, as per In Touch Weekly.

The Toxic hitmaker Britney, moreover, unveiled Justin's alleged 'infidelity' during their three-year relationship in the book.

Britney’s book also features the details of her heart-wrenching ‘abortion’ and spills the beans on her journey through conservatorship.

According to People, Britney allegedly had to drop her pregnancy because Justin was not ready to be a father at that time.

With that being said, Justin now shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel.