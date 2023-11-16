 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir

Justin Timberlake shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Photo Justin Timberlake with wife Jessica Biel
Photo Justin Timberlake with wife Jessica Biel

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake made his first public appearance with Jessica Biel at the screening of his film Trolls: Band Together after cheating accusations in The Woman In Me.

Justin Timberlake did the voice-over for the character of Branch in this animated movie.

On Wednesday night, the couple was spotted beaming hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.

The couple was clad in black attire as they flashed smiles at the photographers.

This appearance of the duo allegedly displays the support of Justin’s wife Jessica Biel for him, as stated by Mirror

Earlier, Justin Timberlake was forced to cancel his public appearances to promote his upcoming album after landing in controversy amid The Woman In Me’s release.

The singer was also reported to be “shell-shocked” after Britney’s brutal allegations in the tell-all memoir, as per In Touch Weekly.

The Toxic hitmaker Britney, moreover, unveiled Justin's alleged 'infidelity' during their three-year relationship in the book.

Britney’s book also features the details of her heart-wrenching ‘abortion’ and spills the beans on her journey through conservatorship.

According to People, Britney allegedly had to drop her pregnancy because Justin was not ready to be a father at that time. 

With that being said, Justin now shares two sons with his wife Jessica Biel. 

Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses video
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize video
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
Drake announces major update about music career
Drake announces major update about music career