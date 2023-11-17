Snoop Dogg fans refuse to believe rapper's declaration of quitting smoking

His tweet garnered a lot of attention as it has gotten over 22.5 million views

Snoop Dogg fans refuse to believe the rapper's declaration of quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg, an acclaimed rapper notorious for being a weed lover has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he is quitting smoking.

Snoop Dogg quits smoking

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, the 52-year-old music icon announced, "I am giving up smoking."

The singer penned, "After much consideration & conversation with my family. I have decided to give up smoke." He concluded his statement by requesting privacy as he wrote, "Please respect my privacy at this time."

His tweet garnered a lot of attention as it has gotten over 22.5 million views.

Fans' hilarious reaction to Snoop's announcement

Fans have questioned the truthfulness of the rapper's statement, and the comment section of the tweet is filled with hilarious comments regarding the announcement.

One of the tweeps wrote, "This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something." A well-known X account by the name of Greg posted a picture of the singer and wrote, "Today isn't April Fool's Day Snoop."

Another posted a video of the rapper sharing a cigarette with his security and captioned it, "No one dared reject a smoke, Snoop Dogg."

A fourth tweep posted a gif featuring the singer talking off his glasses and wrote, "I know you are high posting this."