 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Snoop Dogg fans refuse to believe rapper's declaration of quitting smoking

His tweet garnered a lot of attention as it has gotten over 22.5 million views

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 17, 2023

Snoop Dogg fans refuse to believe the rappers declaration of quitting smoking
Snoop Dogg fans refuse to believe the rapper's declaration of quitting smoking 

Snoop Dogg, an acclaimed rapper notorious for being a weed lover has recently stunned his fans by revealing that he is quitting smoking.

Snoop Dogg quits smoking

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, the 52-year-old music icon announced, "I am giving up smoking."

The singer penned, "After much consideration & conversation with my family. I have decided to give up smoke." He concluded his statement by requesting privacy as he wrote, "Please respect my privacy at this time."

His tweet garnered a lot of attention as it has gotten over 22.5 million views. 

Fans' hilarious reaction to Snoop's announcement

Fans have questioned the truthfulness of the rapper's statement, and the comment section of the tweet is filled with hilarious comments regarding the announcement.

One of the tweeps wrote, "This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something." A well-known X account by the name of Greg posted a picture of the singer and wrote, "Today isn't April Fool's Day Snoop."

Another posted a video of the rapper sharing a cigarette with his security and captioned it, "No one dared reject a smoke, Snoop Dogg."

A fourth tweep posted a gif featuring the singer talking off his glasses and wrote, "I know you are high posting this."

'Cancelled' Kanye West still has one 'popular' controversial friend?
'Cancelled' Kanye West still has one 'popular' controversial friend?
Billie Eilish details overcoming creative block to deliver hit song for 'Barbie'
Billie Eilish details overcoming creative block to deliver hit song for 'Barbie'
Bre Tiesi drops another jaw-dropping claim about Michael B. Jordan
Bre Tiesi drops another jaw-dropping claim about Michael B. Jordan
Lizzo slammed by fans after opening up about personal struggles
Lizzo slammed by fans after opening up about personal struggles
Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile, will face repercussions
Prince Harry has thrown himself into exile, will face repercussions
'Dancing With the Stars' star Barry Williams treats wife like 'Disney princess'
'Dancing With the Stars' star Barry Williams treats wife like 'Disney princess'
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses video
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize video
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize