Matty Healy slams Grammy Awards, declares Kanye West as his hero

Rapper Kanye West, who got cancelled over his anti-Semitic remarks and his praise for the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, appeared to have got some admirers.

The 1975's front-man Matty Healy has recently labelled the Chicago rapper his hero.

According to Page Six, During his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Matty slammed the Grammy Awards for not nominating his songs or albums.

He said, "The fact that we didn't get nominated for a Grammy was a f**king outrage," adding that people don't talk about it because it is a very tasteful thing to say.

However, Matty claimed that he doesn't care much about the awards but he nominated two of his albums he believes deserve recognition by Grammy Awards: I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016) and A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (2018).

The 34-year-old singer then labelled rapper Kanye West as his hero, saying, "Kanye is one of my heroes."

He immediately gave in to the crowd's booing and said, "It is awkward to have the 46-year-old as a hero given his anti-Semitic remarks," and clarified that he considered Ye as his hero because of the latter's self-belief.