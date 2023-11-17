Casandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for alleged s*x trafficking, assault

Diddy has been accused of forcing Cassie to indulge in s*x acts with male partners

Casandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for alleged sex trafficking, assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs has come under a legal battle as he has been sued by his longtime ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura over alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault.

The songstress-actress, Casandra, who once recorded for his Bad Boy label has accused Sean of beating and raping her over some time.

According to Variety magazine, the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court has nominated Bad Boy Records and other companies affiliated with the rapper.

The court documents reveal, "The abuse started when Casandra was 19, and Combs allegedly lured her into a professional and sexual relationship."

Rapper Diddy has been accused of raping Ms Ventura in her own home after she tried to leave him, physically assaulted the actress, and blew up another man's car who was romantically involved with Casandra.

Diddy has been accused of forcing Casandra to indulge in s*x acts with male partners.

Diddy denies accusations against him

The rapper has vehemently denied all the allegations as his legal attorney Ben Brafman stated, "My client vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

He alleged that Casandra has been demanding $30 million for the past six months from the rapper and threatened to write a damaging book about their relationship.

Diddy has labelled Casandra's accusations as totally baseless and outrageous lies.