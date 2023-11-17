Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend is targeting Royal Family member

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend loses 'limits' in 'targeting' Prince William, Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s writer friend has a definite target in his new book.

Author of Finding Freedom and a close pal of the Sussexes, Omid Scobie is all set to publish his new book titled ‘Endgame.’

In between criticism of the Royal Family, Scobie is specifically said to target Prince William and Kate Middleton, rather than King Charles.

According to the Daily Mirror, a royal source said: "It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge.

"Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author’s number one target. It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up."

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry made a surprise birthday call to King Charles.

A source close to the couple told Express.co.Uk: "There might have been a willingness there for the Sussexes to call the King on his birthday, but it certainly wasn’t communicated to the other side in a timely fashion.”

They added: "The King certainly didn’t take the call during the day while he was busy working. The evening was spent with his family and friends and he didn’t have a private moment all evening."