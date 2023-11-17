Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost missed out information on Queen death

Why Prince Harry 'ignored' Queen Elizabeth II deathbed call? Author reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no idea about Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in the UK at the time of Her Majesty’s demise, were shunned of important information over her final hours.

Royal author Omid Scobie in his latest book, writes: "The Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already planning for the Queen’s final hours and the first days of the monarchy’s new era — until the duke’s phone started ringing. An unknown number. He usually ignored those."

In an extract obtained by PEOPLE, the author continued : "Charles told him he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House for Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already by the Queen’s side.

"He told Harry to make his way to Scotland immediately.

Scobie continued: "William, whom Charles had just spoken to, was supposedly working on arranging travel."

"Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together," claims Scobie, noting he received no response.